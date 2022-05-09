Your First Alert to the potential for record breaking heat this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An upper level ridge of high pressure will remain firmly entrenched across the Mid-South this week making for an unseasonably warm pattern that could cause high temperature records to fall before the week is over.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a South wind at 10 MPH and overnight lows in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy with s South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs near 90.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light South wind and lows near 70.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures again in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 90 and lows in the upper 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a chance of rain, high temperatures in the mid 80s, and overnight lows in mid 60s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain along with highs in the mid 80 and lows in the lower 60s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.