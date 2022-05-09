Advertise with Us
Your First Alert to near record temperatures this week

4 AM UPDATE
By Erin Thomas
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Summer doesn’t officially start until June 21, but our weather will be feeling like it this week.

The Mid-South could see some 90-degree temperatures by Mother’s Day Sunday with even warmer temperatures next week.

Weather models depict an “Omega Block” setting up across the southeast this week.

An Omega Block is a weather pattern in the upper levels that, when plotted on a map, resembles the Greek letter Ω (Omega).

An Omega Block is a weather pattern in the upper levels that, when plotted on a map, resembles the Greek letter omega.(WMC)

The “block” term comes from the fact that it is one of the many types of weather patterns that can be stubborn to move.

An omega block forms when an area of high pressure becomes sandwiched between two areas of low pressure, preventing each other and other surrounding weather systems from moving.

Warm and dry air is found under the high, while cool and stormy weather is found on either side of the block.

We will be challenging record highs each day through Friday this week.

7 Day forecat as of 4 AM Monday, May 9, 2022
7 Day forecat as of 4 AM Monday, May 9, 2022(WMC)

Last time Memphis had 90-degree weather was September 14, 2021.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

