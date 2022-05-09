Advertise with Us
Town of Mason, Tennessee leaders to discuss corrective action plan to fix town’s finances

By Kelly Roberts
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 5:54 AM CDT
MASON, Tenn. (WMC) - The town of Mason in Tipton County will hold a meeting Monday with residents to update them on an agreement between local leaders and the state of Tennessee.

Last week the town of Mason dropped a lawsuit against the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office after state leaders looked to take over the West Tennessee town.

This all started months ago when the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office asked leaders in Mason to either give up their charter or have their finances taken over by the state.

It’s a battle that got the attention of the NAACP.

The Town of Mason filed a lawsuit against the state after it said it would take over the town’s finances after Mason leaders said it will not give up its charter.

But last week the town and state came to an agreement that the lawsuit would be dropped and the state would give Mason a corrective action plan to get finances in order.

We’ve learned the plan includes having the state lower Mason’s monthly payments to its water and sewer fund as well as move its expenditure approval cap from $100 to $1,000.

The town has a predominately Black population and is about five miles from Ford’s upcoming Blue Oval City.

The NAACP is calling it a victory for the town.

The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. at Cedar Grove M.B. Church on Washington Ave in Mason.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

