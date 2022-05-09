Tenant: Thousands of bees found in Mississippi apartment

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A woman says she has left a Mississippi apartment where thousands of bees were found living in the walls and ceiling.

Alexa Lee told The Oxford Eagle that she moved to Oxford from Georgia in February to be near her mother. Weeks after moving in, Lee noticed bees hovering outside the apartment she rented at The Links at Oxford. Se said she is allergic to insect bites and stings.

Lee said she notified the front office and they sent maintenance workers and beekeepers. Lee’s brother was visiting, and she said he heard buzzing in a wall. She said she heard the same buzzing in a wall of the apartment’s second bedroom.

Lee met with maintenance representatives and the beekeeper, who were scheduled to remove the bees in late April.

According to Lee, the front office employee said the plan was to break a hole in the ceiling and the walls and remove the bees. Lee was not in the room while the beekeeper and his associates worked. For the 45 minutes they were inside, Lee said she could hear vacuuming through the closed door.

“One one of the guys comes out of the room and when I asked him if it was a lot, he just looked at me — his eyes were big — and said, ‘There were tens of thousands of them,’” Lee said.

Lee said the beekeepers took video and photos of what they found in the walls, including old honeycomb clinging to the ceiling.

A representative for the Links declined to comment to The Oxford Eagle. Lee said she has been unable to break her apartment lease, but has been staying with her mother.