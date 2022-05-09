Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
The summer-like heat is on for the work week

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Sagay Galindo
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -We are going to get a preview of the summer heat this week as temperatures will climb to near record highs each day through Friday. Some relief from the heat will be possible by the weekend with a few shower chances.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy, hot and windy with afternoon highs near 90 and winds out of the southeast at 10-20 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with lows near 70 and winds out of the southeast at 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Sunny and hot with highs in the low 90s and lows near 70 winds out of southeast 10-15 MPH.

THIS WEEK: Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, hot and humid with afternoon highs again the lower 90s and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 90 and Friday night will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower with lows in the upper 60s.

THIS WEEKEND: A few showers are possible by next weekend. High temperatures will be cooler with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

