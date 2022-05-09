Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Protest over abortion rights held on Mother’s Day

The fight for women's abortion rights continued Sunday afternoon in Jonesboro
The fight for women's abortion rights continued Sunday afternoon in Jonesboro(KAIT 8)
By Monae Stevens
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A group of protestors hit the streets on Mother’s Day in Jonesboro fighting to maintain women’s abortion rights.

The anger comes after a leaked U.S. Supreme Court document indicated a possible overturn of Roe v. Wade.

At least 20 people lined up at the corner of Main Street and Washington Avenue holding up signs and chanting “my body, my choice”.

Ali Conn, a healthcare provider, said she came out to support her right to choose and advocate for her patients’ health.

“A lot of people haven’t been faced with a decision of giving birth to a child with major anomalies that would never survive outside the womb,” Conn said.

Conn added lawmakers should not be a part of a decision concerning women’s health, saying it should be between the “healthcare provider and yourself.”

Parents also showed with their children in support of abortion rights.

Rosemary Heyl, a wife, and a mother of two said women should be allowed to have children by choice and not by force.

“A woman’s place in society is entirely determined upon whether or not she has a choice,” Heyl said.

Heyl added if banning abortion is about protecting unborn babies, women should be allowed access to better healthcare and “quality maternity leave” so they can bond with their babies.

Heyl’s husband, Kiersten, was one of several males that showed up to the protest in support of women’s abortion rights.

“There isn’t anyone regulating my body,” he said, “Why should someone regulate theirs?”

None of the protestors were met with major pushback from people who opposed it.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bobby O'Jay: King of Memphis radio
DJ Bobby O’Jay, ‘King of Memphis radio’, dies
Shelby County DA's race
Results are in for Shelby County’s primary election
Police lights
Man shot, killed at Popeyes
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Adam Hardin found a 2.38 carat diamond, the largest one found at the park this year.
After years of searching Arkansas park, man finds 2.38-carat diamond

Latest News

Governor Tate Reeves
Mississippi governor says state not focused on banning birth control at this time
Tennessee Governor signs collegiate transgender athlete ban
Tennessee Governor signs collegiate transgender athlete ban
Top Tennessee Republicans at odds over truth in sentencing bill
Top Tennessee Republicans at odds over ‘truth in sentencing’ bill
‘Take to the streets’: Miss. activists to protest Supreme Court plan to overturn Roe v. Wade
WSMV abortion pill
Bill passed that prohibits abortion pill delivery