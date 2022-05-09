Police investigating shooting death on Sunny View Drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was shot and killed Sunday evening.

Memphis Police responded to the shooting on Sunny View Drive at 7:39 p.m.

Police say that one man was found shot and pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers do not have any suspect information at this time, but encourage anyone with information on this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.