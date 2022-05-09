Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Maryville couple dies at Sandals resort in Bahamas

Robbie and Mike Phillips died at a Sandals resort in Exuma on May 6, according to police in the Bahamas.
Robbie and Mike Phillips died at a Sandals resort in Exuma on May 6, according to police in the...
Robbie and Mike Phillips died at a Sandals resort in Exuma on May 6, according to police in the Bahamas.(MGN)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Maryville couple was found dead after getting sick at a Sandals resort in the Bahamas on May 6, according to officials in the Bahamas.

Robbie and Mike Phillips were on vacation at the resort, according to their Facebook accounts. The couple owned Royal Travel, a travel agency in Maryville.

“They have three children and six grandchildren,” according to the website.

Robbie’s favorite part about her job was teaching her clients how to travel and leading them through each part of the planning process, according to the website.

Acting Prime Minister of the Bahamas, Chester Cooper, issued a statement Friday saying that police were investigating and the cause of death was unknown, though foul play “is not suspected.”

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bobby O'Jay: King of Memphis radio
DJ Bobby O’Jay, ‘King of Memphis radio’, dies
Shelby County DA's race
Results are in for Shelby County’s primary election
Police lights
Man shot, killed at Popeyes
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Adam Hardin found a 2.38 carat diamond, the largest one found at the park this year.
After years of searching Arkansas park, man finds 2.38-carat diamond

Latest News

Near record high temperatures through Friday
Sagay's Monday midday First Alert Forecast
Joshua Moore charged in fast-food employee's murder
Customer indicted in shooting death of Wendy’s employee
Mason, Tennessee
Town of Mason, Tennessee leaders to discuss corrective action plan to fix town’s finances
Although the Supreme Court’s leaked opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade is an initial draft, many...
Battle over abortion rights goes before US Senate floor this week