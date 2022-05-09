Manhunt Ends: Vicky White dead, Casey White in custody after police chase in Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WAFF) - Former Lauderdale County corrections officer Vicky White has died after she and escaped inmate Casey White were found on Monday afternoon in Indiana.

According to Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton, Casey White and Vicky White were captured in Evansville after a police chase ended in a rollover crash. Vicky was seriously injured due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding. Casey White has minor injuries.

Sources confirm Vicky White later died. The Vanderburgh County Coroners Office, Vanderburgh County Sheriffs Office and the U.S. Marshals Service are investigating her death. Vicky was pronounced dead at the Deaconess Hospital at 7:06 p.m.

Sheriff Wedding said Vicky was driving a black Cadillac at the time of the chase. An Evansville police officer located the Cadillac after authorities received several tips on a possible spotting of the two fugitives.

The 2006 Ford F-150 that was found abandoned at a car wash on South Weinbach Avenue in Evansville has been impounded.

“You don’t know who you can trust, I’ve never experienced a week like this in my career,” said Singleton.

Singleton said there is no evidence at this time that anyone else was involved.

This is a breaking news update. Read the original story below.

Over 100 investigators are working this case. Border patrol has been on alert since April 29.

On the afternoon of April 29, the inmate and Assistant Director of Corrections were reported missing. Casey and Vicky left the detention center at 9:30 a.m. allegedly heading to the courthouse. In an update later that same day, Singleton said Vicky was taking Casey White to a mental health evaluation at the time of the escape.

Singleton confirmed later that there was not a scheduled mental health evaluation. The subjects should be considered dangerous and may be armed with an AR-15 rifle, handguns and a shotgun. The two of them may be traveling in a 2007 orange Ford Edge.

Casey White & Vicky White

Casey White stands 6 feet 9 inches and weighs approximately 330 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. According to an official with the U.S. Marshals, Casey has a tattoo of eyeballs on the back of his head. Additionally, Casey has tattoos on his chest, arms and upper back including some affiliated with the Alabama-based white supremacist prison gang Southern Brotherhood. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Vicky White is 5 feet 5 inches and weighs approximately 145 pounds. She has blond hair and brown eyes and reportedly has a waddling gait.

The 2007 Ford Edge that authorities believe Vicky White and Casey White were driving has been found in Tennessee. The car was returned to Florence on May 9.

The vehicle used by escaped Alabama inmate Casey White and former Correctional Officer Vicky White has been located in Williamson Co in Bethesda. There is NO sign the two are still in our area. The SUV was reported abandoned a week ago. It was identified last night @WCSO_Sheriff pic.twitter.com/LPa1IWE80x — WCSO Franklin TN (@WCSO_Sheriff) May 6, 2022

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office released the photo below of an attempted spray painting of the same car.

Attempted spray painting of Ford Edge in escape (Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office)

MARSHALS IDENTIFY SECOND VEHICLE

Investigators with the United States Marshals Service received a tip about a truck possibly being driven by Vicky White and Casey White in Evansville, Indiana.

Investigators received the tip after an owner of a car wash saw a 2006 Ford F-150 on South Weinbach Avenue in Evansville. Evansville is 175 miles north of Williamson County, Tennessee, where investigators found the 2007 Ford Edge believed to be the getaway car.

U.S. Marshals investigators believe the man in the image below is Casey White.

According to Sheriff Singleton, Vicky White was staying in a hotel near where the getaway car was parked the night before she allegedly helped Casey White escape.

On May 6, Singleton said in a press conference that Vicky White was staying in the Quality Inn behind Logan’s Roadhouse in Florence. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office released a new video showing Vicky White at a hotel just hours before Casey White escaped.

The new video shows Vicky White at a hotel the night before helping Casey White escape.

Sheriff Singleton confirmed to WAFF that Vicky was spotted shopping at a Kohl’s location for men’s clothing the week before the escape. She was also spotted shopping at an adult toy store the same week.

A tow report was given to WAFF that claims the car was left abandoned at the corner of Smithson Rd. and Banner-Adams Rd. the car had been towed on Friday, April 29, before the flyer was released detailing the car they were in.

The getaway car for Casey White and Vicky White was towed the week they escaped. (Williamson County Sheriff's Office)

Governor Kay Ivey has issued two rewards for information leading to the apprehension and arrest in the Vicky White and Casey White escape case.

“Both Casey White and Vicky White pose a major threat to the public, and they must be apprehended. I am pleased to offer this support as law enforcement works diligently to get these dangerous criminals behind bars,” said Gov. Ivey.

Both rewards are in the amount of $5,000.

On May 4, Singleton confirmed Vicky White is no longer a Lauderdale County employee.

On May 9, investigators with the U.S. Marshals were deployed to Evansville, Indiana, after receiving a credible tip from the public. The last credible out-of-state tip led investigators to an abandoned orange 2007 Ford Edge that Casey White and Vicky White were believed to be driving.

In October 2020, Casey appeared in court asking to be held in the Lauderdale County Jail. According to authorities, he was plotting to escape Lauderdale County Jail before his arraignment.

To submit information regarding Casey White or Vicky White, call 1-800-336-0102 or download the U.S. Marshals Tip App.

TIMELINE OF THE ESCAPE

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office gave a detailed timeline of how the escape happened. (Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office)

At 9:20 a.m. on April 29, Vicky White directed a corrections deputy to prepare inmate Casey White for transport to the courthouse. The deputy applied handcuffs and shackles to Casey and then removed him from his cell. Just over 20 minutes later, Vicky and Casey exited the facility in a Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office vehicle.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White

Vicky told a booking officer she was transporting Casey to the mental health evaluation because she was the only available person with a firearm certification. She also mentioned her plan to visit a nearby Med Plus because “she wasn’t feeling well.” At 11:34 a.m., a Florence Police officer spotted the above vehicle in a shopping center parking lot.

Around 3:30 p.m., the booking officer reported she could not reach Vicky White with all calls going directly to voicemail. She advised Casey White had not yet been returned from his mental health evaluation either.

Within minutes, officials had searched the courthouse and determined Casey was not there. Administrators found no mental health evaluation had been scheduled for Casey.

REWARD OFFERED

USMS is offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the capture of escaped Lauderdale Co. jail inmate, Casey White, and the location of missing and endangered corrections officer, Vicky White. Submit tips at 1-800-336-0102 or https://t.co/vS0w4N9rNp pic.twitter.com/IELaGt310K — U.S. Marshals (@USMarshalsHQ) May 1, 2022

The U.S. Marshal Service announced via Twitter that it will be offering up to $10,000 for information regarding Casey White, the inmate that escaped from the Lauderdale County Jail.

To submit information, call 1-800-336-0102 or download the U.S. Marshals Tip App.

In the tweet, the Marshals Service says that it believes Casey White is a serious threat to the public. The Marshals Service asks that citizens do not attempt to apprehend the fugitive themselves.

The Marshal Service is also offering up to $5,000 for information regarding Vicky White.

The U.S. Marshals released an updated flyer Tuesday afternoon. (U.S. Marshal Service)

Governor Kay Ivey has issued two rewards for information leading to the apprehension and arrest in the Vicky White and Casey White escape case.

“Both Casey White and Vicky White pose a major threat to the public, and they must be apprehended. I am pleased to offer this support as law enforcement works diligently to get these dangerous criminals behind bars,” said Gov. Ivey.

Both rewards are in the amount of $5,000.

WARRANT ISSUED FOR VICKY WHITE

Lauderdale County Press Conference announcing warrant for Vicky White

Sheriff Rick Singleton said in a May 2 press conference that a warrant had been issued for Vicky White’s arrest. She is charged with first-degree permitting or facilitating escape. The maximum time in prison is 10 years with a $15,000 crime.

Vicky recently sold her house and Friday was expected to be her last day with the department as she was set to retire. Her neighbors were shocked she was selling her house, and even more surprised to hear she is possibly involved in Casey’s escape.

Kristi Vickry lives next door and was in jail while Vicky was a corrections officer. She said Vicky was good at her job and always followed the rules.

“She’s going to do her job, she’s going to do it by the books,” said Vickry “She also did that with the other inmates, whenever you did something wrong you would get in trouble for it. (...) I don’t see her taking another inmate and running with him. I just don’t see that.”

Another neighbor, who wanted to remain anonymous, lived next to Vicky for three years.

He described her as kind, quiet and a great neighbor. “She would do anything for you, I would do anything for her,” said the neighbor. “She never got loud, she was just a quiet pleasant lady.”

In a U.S. Marshals update released by an area Police Department by mistake, Vicky was listed as possibly using two aliases. Those names are April Davis and Renee Marie Maxwell. Sheriff Singleton confirmed these aliases for Vicky.

Casey White and Vicky White car released (U.S. Marshal Service)

The U.S. Marshals released photos of what Vicky White could possibly do to her hair such as dying it a darker color or cutting it.

Photos of possible looks of Vicky White (U.S. Marshals)

On May 9, new charges were filed against Vicky White for buying the 2007 Ford Edge. Vicky White was charged with second-degree forgery and identity theft.

The new charges include forgery and identity theft. (Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office)

VICKY & CASEY’S “SPECIAL RELATIONSHIP”

Investigators confirmed that Vicky White and Casey White had a relationship while Casey White was in custody at the Lauderdale County Detention Center.

According to inmates at the detention center, there was a “special relationship” between Vicky White and Casey White. That relationship has been confirmed through WAFF’s independent investigation.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton confirmed Vicky White had phone contact with Casey White while he was in Donaldson Prison.

RECENT PHOTOS & VIDEO

On May 1, the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office posted three new pictures of escaped inmate Casey White.

This is the most current photo of inmate Casey White. We continue to work with state and federal agencies in following... Posted by Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, May 1, 2022

WAFF compared three past and present photos of Casey in the below compilation.

Comparison photos of escapee Casey White (WAFF)

On May 5, U.S. Marshals released images of Casey White’s tattoos which are on his chest, arms and upper back including some affiliated with the Alabama-based white supremacist prison gang Southern Brotherhood.

Photos of Casey White tattoos (U.S. Marshals)

U.S. Marshals released images on May 4 to identify the height differentiation between Casey White and Vicky White as well as the vehicle they are believed to be driving in.

The USMS has put together two example images to identify the height differentiation between Casey White and Vicky White in relation to each other as well as the vehicle they are believed to be driving. pic.twitter.com/AAzKrfU934 — U.S. Marshals (@USMarshalsHQ) May 4, 2022

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office released new video surveillance of Vicky White and Casey White on May 3.

The video is from April 29, the day they both disappeared. The video below was released by the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office. At 9:30 a.m., Vicky White is seen walking Casey White to the backseat of the patrol car.

“It was obvious she wasn’t concerned about her safety,” said Singleton when asked about Vicky walking in front of Casey as they head to the vehicle.

At 9:30 a.m., Vicky White is seen walking Casey White to the backseat of the patrol car.

TATTOO LINKED TO WHITE SUPREMACIST PRISON GANG

White is seen with tattoos on both arms, his back and his chest. On the right side of his chest, White has a shield that has “SB”, lightning bolts and a swastika. This logo is for the white supremacist prison gang known as the Southern Brotherhood. The Southern Brotherhood is an Alabama-based prison gang according to the Anti-Defamation League.

Southern Brotherhood prison gang tattoo on Casey White (U.S. Marshals)

The emblem is typically a shield divided into four sections with a different symbol in each section.

The symbols can include, “SB”, swastikas, SS lightning bolts, the number 23 or 14/23, the Confederate flag or other symbols.

The symbol, 14/23, references the “14 Word” slogan, “We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children”. That slogan was coined by David Lane who was part of another white supremacist group, The Order.

White also has a Confederate flag tattoo on his back closer to his neck.

DISTRICT ATTORNEY RESPONDS

Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly is one of many who was shocked and disappointed with what happened.

“I would have trusted Vicky with my life, I really mean it,” said Connolly. “If we needed something from the jail she was our go-to person, solid employee. That’s why it’s so shocking.”

Over 20 investigators have jumped on the case taking up a whole conference room at the courthouse.

FORMER ATTORNEY SPEAKS OUT ABOUT CASEY WHITE

Dale Bryant represented Casey White during appeals for his 2015 arrest.

Attorney Dale Bryant handled Casey White’s appeals for the 2015 incident that got him arrested in Limestone County. Bryant said that Casey had the trust of the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office and was made a trustee in the Limestone County Jail.

“Casey suffers from a mental illness,” Bryant said. “... When he’s on medication and in a supervised environment... he’s a decent person. When he gets out of incarceration, he is unable to stay on his medication and he even self medicates by smoking methamphetamine or taking other illegal substances.”

Bryant said that he fears the current situation with Casey White’s disappearance could end badly based on how Casey acted when he was arrested in 2015.

“Casey wanted to die,” Bryant said about Casey’s arrest in 2015. “He was trying to get the officers to shoot him and that is kind of my fear, how this situation is going to end. Except for this time, I’m afraid that Casey may try to shoot them [police officers] to try and get them to shoot him. I want to say in his interview after his arrest and in my conversations with him, he wanted to die that day.”

VEHICLE FOUND IN TENNESSEE

Investigators confirm that Casey White and Vicky White had a "special relationship" and the Lauderdale County Sheriff confirms the car they are driving.

The United States Marshals Service released a statement to local police departments detailing what car Vicky White and Casey White may be driving.

According to the release, they were reportedly driving a 2007 Ford Edge. The car is gold/copper with a little bit of damage to the left rear bumper.

On May 6, Sheriff Singleton confirmed officials have located this car in Tennessee.

U.S. Marshals investigators in Williamson County, Tennessee confirmed a car matching previous reports was found abandoned in the area.

Investigators were notified Thursday evening of the orange 2007 Ford Edge being discovered in a tow lot in Williamson County. This location is about two hours north of Florence, where the fugitive investigation began April 29.

Once on scene, they determined it was the vehicle used by Vicky White and Casey White.

On May 9, the Ford Edge was returned to Florence.

The 2007 Ford Edge returned to Lauderdale County on Monday afternoon.

CASEY WHITE’S LENGTHY CRIMINAL HISTORY

Casey White’s criminal history started in 2015. This is not the first time he has been a man on the run.

On the night of December 2, 2015, Casey White broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home, killed her dog, and held her and two other people hostage-firing shots as they escaped. But that’s not all; after that, he stole a car, tried to hijack a trucker at gunpoint, and shot another woman whose car he also tried to steal in Tennessee.

White peacefully surrendered that night. He was sentenced to 75 years in prison. While there, he confessed to the murder of Connie Ridgeway and was charged in 2020.

Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly says White later recanted that confession.

“We have corroborated parts of that confession and parts we have not. He has recanted that so you know, we think we have a solid case against him. So I mean, we feel confident we will convict him,” said Connolly.

White faces two capital murder charges, one for an act of murder during a burglary and another based on murder-for-hire. But Connolly says that claim is still under investigation.

“We have corroborated with the burglary charge based on what we know about the crime scene and so forth. We have not corroborated the murder-for-hire,” said Connolly.

White was set to go to trial in April 2022, which is why he was in the Lauderdale County Jail for pre-trial motions. But his trial was continued to June.

CONNIE RIDGEWAY’S SON SPEAKS TO WAFF

Austin Williams told WAFF Connie’s murder was Rogersville’s first. For years, he and his brother have been waiting for answers.

With the trial so close and Casey now on the run, they fear those answers may never come.

“I want to see this go to trial because I want to know. I want to know what happened,” said Williams.

“She was a very faithful person. I mean, we were in church every Wednesday every Sunday every easter every Christmas and I think it’s that that has helped me get through this horrible situation.”

He still can’t understand how or why anyone would kill her.

“We’re going to try as hard as we can to get justice for Connie but we may never know and at this point, we may never get to see a trial. You know that’s a horrible horrible feeling.. but that may be what we’re looking at right now.”

ADDITIONAL CHARGES IN TENNESSEE

Giles County, TN officials told our sister station, News4 in Nashville, Casey White is wanted for charges from crimes he committed in Dec. of 2015, including the following:

Two charges of Attempted carjacking

Theft of property over $10k

Attempted first-degree murder

Carjacking

WHAT INVESTIGATORS HAVE LEARNED SINCE APRIL 29

“We did get a video from a service station within two blocks of the shopping center and it was a timestamp for 9:49 a.m. The timestamp when they left the detention center was 9:41 a.m. So that’s an eight-minute window there, and that is what the amount of time it takes to make that drive,” said Sheriff Rick Singleton.

The below video is from a gas station in Lauderdale County that shows the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office patrol car that Vicky White used to transport Casey White driving past the gas station. In the video, there is no way to see in the car to confirm who is seated where.

This gas station video captures the car used to escort Casey White from jail in motion.

Officials tell WAFF that Casey is a free man and no longer restrained.

“We found her radio, sheriff’s department radio and the leg shackles and handcuffs,” said Singleton.

A source with the U.S. Marshals says they believe Casey and Vicky White have been plotting Casey’s escape for over a year.

Detectives also believe Vicky has her phone but it is turned off.

“It wasn’t left in the car. You know, we’ve attempted using technology. We haven’t had any success with it,” said Singleton.

See what investigators have learned so far about Casey White nearly one week after his escape in Lauderdale County

They are also going through her finances to see if there are any unusual finances.

“We’ve had the secret service helping us with some of that kind of stuff. So they’re working on that angle of it. I really can’t comment any further either. We’re assuming she’s got some cash,” said Singleton.

On May 4, Singleton confirmed Vicky White is no longer a Lauderdale County employee.

WAFF Reporter D’Quan Lee learned investigators have received over 100 tips in the search in less than a week.

WAFF's D'Quan Lee reports from Lauderdale County

2008 LIMESTONE COUNTY CASE RE-EXAMINED

Late on May 4, WAFF learned a 14-year-old case that could be connected to Casey White is being re-examined.

The case involves Christy Shelton.

WAFF's Kellie Miller reporting

Her family said they’ve always had questions about Casey White and what role he might’ve played in Christy’s death. They said Christy used to date Casey White, and that Casey was there when Christy was shot in the chest with a sawed-off shotgun.

At the time, it was ruled a suicide. However, her family never believed that story and always had doubts.

Michelle Williamson with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Wednesday that investigators are going to re-examine the case.

To submit information regarding the Casey White or Vicky White, call 1-800-336-0102 or download the U.S. Marshals Tip App.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.