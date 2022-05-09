Grizzlies fans react to Ja Morant injury news

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - News of Ja Morant most likely being out for Game 4 of the playoff series against the Golden State Warriors has spread like wildfire across the Mid-South.

We took to Downtown Memphis to talk with fans on the street about the news.

Many say it’s not great for the Grizzlies, but fans don’t believe it’s the end of the team’s playoff run.

“It’s going to be a huge problem,” Christon McGee said.

It’s obviously the news Grizzlies fans did not want to see following the end of Game 3 after losing 142-112.

The news followed slow motion video of a Golden State player seeming to grab Morant’s knee circulating across the sports world and on social media.

This looks like the play Ja Morant got hurt. pic.twitter.com/J24ssu5i9P — Drew Hill (@DrewHill_DM) May 8, 2022

“It was very sad to know that Ja Morant was hurt,” said Jrayden Bazzelle, a McCory AR resident. “The Grizzlies, they might not have a chance because Ja Morant... he carries them.”

“As long as these other key players do good then we’re good,” McGee said.

As far as outlook on the remainder of the playoffs, it was a mixed bag of reactions as to how they’ll perform in Game 4 and potentially more should Morant remain out.

For the most part fans pointed toward the depth of the team without Morant.

“I think it’s like a mindset thing,” Jiranez Dandridge said. “Just because a star player is gone, you shouldn’t change your play or anything like that. Keep working hard.”

“The bench is definitely deep,” McGee said. “We have skills that people don’t know about. Well, they know about, but they don’t use it very often. I think we’ll do pretty good.”

Most we spoke with will are anxiously waiting for Game 4 and, of course, for the team to return back home to the Bluff City.

Tip-off Monday night is at 9 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.