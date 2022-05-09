Advertise with Us
Digital Desk discussion with Sam Hardiman, Commercial Appeal city hall reporter

By Amanda Hanson
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal City Hall Reporter Sam Hardiman joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk Monday.

They talked about Hardiman’s recent story discussing who could be the next mayor of Memphis come 2023.

“Right now, Jim Strickland is term limited,” Hardiman said. “Right now, being the key word. And so, it looks like it will be a wide-open mayor’s race with no incumbent in the race in 2023. That presents all sorts of interesting variables.”

Watch their interview here or on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, AppleTV and Roku.

Read Sam’s stories here.

