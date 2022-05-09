Customer indicted in shooting death of Wendy’s employee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man was indicted Monday in connection to the shooting death of a fast-food restaurant employee back in December 2021.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says, 35-year-old Johsua Moore, is in Shelby County Jail on first-degree murder charges.

On Dec. 18, 2021, around 11:30 p.m. Moore was reportedly in the drive-thru line at Wendy’s in Raleigh when he was told to pull forward and wait for his food.

Instead, Moore decided to go inside the restaurant and began arguing with an employee, according to investigators. After the argument, Moore returned to his car and waited for his order.

As the employee approached him with his food, investigators say, Moore pulled out a gun and shot him.

The 34-year-old victim was struck in the torso and left thigh. He was rushed to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

The DA’s office says a tip to CrimeStoppers helped police identify Moore as the suspect and the incident was captured on surveillance video.

Moore is currently being held without bond.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.