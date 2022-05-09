Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Sheriff: Alabama Corrections Officer shoots self after police chase; Fugitive in custody

Alabama fugitives crash after chase in Evansville
Alabama fugitives crash after chase in Evansville(WFIE)
By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The nationwide manhunt for Alabama capital murder suspect and a former corrections officer has finally come to a close in Evansville, Indiana.

Local authorities tell us the two people involved in the incident are Alabama fugitive Casey White and former corrections officer Vicky White, who are not related.

It all started with a high speed police chase off of US 41.

Police say the car crashed in a nearby ditch.

Authorities say Casey and Vicky are both now in custody.

Sheriff Dave Wedding says Vicky shot herself and is in critical condition.

According to the Lauderdale County Sheriff, Vicky told co-workers she was taking Casey to a mental health appointment when they left the detention center.

But no appointment was ever scheduled.

Last Friday the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office reported a car they believe the pair was driving was abandoned in Tennessee.

Our 14 News crew spoke with Sheriff Wedding while on scene of the incident. You can watch that interview here:

Newscast Recording

We have 14 News crews on scene and are working to learn more.

