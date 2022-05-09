City Watch: Police searching for missing 16-year-old
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police need help finding a 16-year-old who has not been seen since Friday.
Police say Rendarius Ivery has been diagnosed with a mental disorder and right now he is not on his medication.
According to a City Watch issued this morning, Ivery was last seen in the 3300 block of Perkins Road.
If you see Ivery you are asked to call Memphis Police at 901-636-4479.
