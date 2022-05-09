Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

City Watch: Police searching for missing 16-year-old

Rendarius Ivery
Rendarius Ivery(Memphis Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police need help finding a 16-year-old who has not been seen since Friday.

Police say Rendarius Ivery has been diagnosed with a mental disorder and right now he is not on his medication.

According to a City Watch issued this morning, Ivery was last seen in the 3300 block of Perkins Road.

If you see Ivery you are asked to call Memphis Police at 901-636-4479.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Bobby O'Jay: King of Memphis radio
DJ Bobby O’Jay, ‘King of Memphis radio’, dies
Shelby County DA's race
Results are in for Shelby County’s primary election
Police lights
Man shot, killed at Popeyes
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Adam Hardin found a 2.38 carat diamond, the largest one found at the park this year.
After years of searching Arkansas park, man finds 2.38-carat diamond

Latest News

Shelby County 7-day COVID-19 cases average now at 106
7-Day average for COVID-19 cases hit triple digits in Shelby County
Endodontic expert shares tips to avoid dental emergencies
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in some parts of the world, including the...
COVID: New US cases per day are climbing
Elusive 'Paxlovid' pill treats COVID-19 symptoms
Elusive ‘Paxlovid’ pill treats COVID-19 symptoms