City Watch: Police searching for missing 16-year-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police need help finding a 16-year-old who has not been seen since Friday.

Police say Rendarius Ivery has been diagnosed with a mental disorder and right now he is not on his medication.

According to a City Watch issued this morning, Ivery was last seen in the 3300 block of Perkins Road.

If you see Ivery you are asked to call Memphis Police at 901-636-4479.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.