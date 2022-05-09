Bluff City Life: Fri., 06 May
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
LaRita Taylor | Public Health Advocate & Author of Nurture for the Nurturer | Available on Amazon
Crafting Mother’s Day Cocktails pt. 1
Hunter Coleman | Bar Manger at Bari Ristorante | barimemphis.com
Crafting Mother’s Day Cocktails pt. 2
Hunter Coleman | Bar Manger at Bari Ristorante | barimemphis.com
Buying & Selling in Real Estate
Charlie Oppler | Immediate Past President for National Association of Realtors | realtors.com
It’s Time to Get Proactive about Your Hearing
Dr. Kathy McGowan | Doctor of Audiology for Beltone | beltone.com
Mother’s Day Monotype Craft pt. 1
Martha Kelly | Printmaker & Artist | marthakellyart.com
Mother’s Day Monotype Craft pt. 2
Martha Kelly | Printmaker & Artist | marthakellyart.com
