Bluff City Life: Fri., 06 May

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Nurture for the Nurturer

LaRita Taylor | Public Health Advocate & Author of Nurture for the Nurturer | Available on Amazon

Crafting Mother’s Day Cocktails pt. 1

Hunter Coleman | Bar Manger at Bari Ristorante | barimemphis.com

Mother’s Day Gift Guide

Crafting Mother’s Day Cocktails pt. 2

Hunter Coleman | Bar Manger at Bari Ristorante | barimemphis.com

Buying & Selling in Real Estate

Charlie Oppler | Immediate Past President for National Association of Realtors | realtors.com

It’s Time to Get Proactive about Your Hearing

Dr. Kathy McGowan | Doctor of Audiology for Beltone | beltone.com

Mother’s Day Monotype Craft pt. 1

Martha Kelly | Printmaker & Artist | marthakellyart.com

Mother’s Day Monotype Craft pt. 2

Martha Kelly | Printmaker & Artist | marthakellyart.com

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

