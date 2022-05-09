Bluff City Life: Fri., 06 May

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Nurture for the Nurturer

LaRita Taylor | Public Health Advocate & Author of Nurture for the Nurturer | Available on Amazon

Crafting Mother’s Day Cocktails pt. 1

Hunter Coleman | Bar Manger at Bari Ristorante | barimemphis.com

Mother’s Day Gift Guide

Crafting Mother’s Day Cocktails pt. 2

Hunter Coleman | Bar Manger at Bari Ristorante | barimemphis.com

Buying & Selling in Real Estate

Charlie Oppler | Immediate Past President for National Association of Realtors | realtors.com

It’s Time to Get Proactive about Your Hearing

Dr. Kathy McGowan | Doctor of Audiology for Beltone | beltone.com

Mother’s Day Monotype Craft pt. 1

Martha Kelly | Printmaker & Artist | marthakellyart.com

Mother’s Day Monotype Craft pt. 2

Martha Kelly | Printmaker & Artist | marthakellyart.com

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.