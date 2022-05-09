Battle over abortion rights goes before US Senate floor this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The battle over abortion rights appears to be heading to the U.S. Senate floor this week.

Majority leader Chuck Schumer says he will be putting a bill to codify roe versus wade up for a vote.

Thirteen states have so-called “trigger laws’” which would quickly ban abortion if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

One of those states is Mississippi. Gov. Tate Reeves says if Roe v. Wade is overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court, Mississippi will ban abortion.

He appeared on NBC’s Meet the Press Sunday to discuss what’s next after a draft opinion was leaked showing the U.S. Supreme Court is leaning towards overturning Roe v. Wade.

It all stems from a challenge to Mississippi’s 15-week abortion law.

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, Mississippi’s trigger law would take effect after 10 days and ban abortions with a few exceptions.

“What I would say, Chuck is at the end of the day there is no right to an abortion in the United States Constitution, that the issue with abortions that makes it very different is that there is a life,” said Reeves. “There is an American child in that womb. And it’s incumbent upon those of us who are elected to stand up for the rights of those individuals that can’t stand up for themselves.”

He also told Schumer, the state is working to provide potential expectant mothers the resources needed to carry a full-term pregnancy.

“If they choose to keep that child, then that’s a great outcome,” said Reeves.

If Roe Versus Wade is overturned, trigger laws in Arkansas and Tennessee would also take effect banning abortion.

The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to issue its ruling in June or early July.

Schumer says he plans to file a motion for a procedural vote Monday which could see a full Senate vote on the controversial issue Wednesday.

The Women’s Health Protection Act bill to codify Roe would need at least ten Republican votes to overcome a GOP filibuster -- hitting that threshold is unlikely.

