Warmer today but summer-like heat on the way for the work week

By Sagay Galindo
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Happy Mother’s Day! A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for parts of the Mid-South until 9 AM. After the fog it will be a nice day but warmer with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Highs will rise into the low 80s today and into the 90s tomorrow. Our pattern will remain hot and dry Monday through Friday as an upper level ridge of high pressure develops over the Mid-South. This ridge of high pressure will keep us hot and high temperatures will be near record high temperatures for most of the week.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy with a Southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light Southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the mid 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny and hot with afternoon highs near 90 and lows near 70s degrees.

THIS WEEK: Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s. Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs again the lower 90s and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 90 and Friday night will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower with lows in the upper 60s.

NEXT WEEKEND: A few showers are possible by next weekend. High temperatures will be cooler with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the 60s.

