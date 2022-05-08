Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Tennessee Governor signs collegiate transgender athlete ban

By Tucker Robbins
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Governor Bill Lee signed off on legislation banning transgender athletes from participating in female college sports Friday, May 6.

While Lee did not issue a comment explaining why he signed the legislation, he has previously declared that allowing transgender athletes to participate in female sports would quote “destroy women’s sports.”

The bill will go into effect July 1.

According to the Human Rights Campaign, Tennessee is one of eight states that have passed anti-transgender sports bills.

This bill comes after a separate bill that bans transgender athletes from competing on middle and high school sports teams that do not align with their gender on their birth certificate.

Last year, no other state enacted more laws targeting transgender people than Tennessee.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Bobby O'Jay: King of Memphis radio
DJ Bobby O’Jay, ‘King of Memphis radio’, dies
Shelby County DA's race
Results are in for Shelby County’s primary election
Police lights
Man shot, killed at Popeyes
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Adam Hardin found a 2.38 carat diamond, the largest one found at the park this year.
After years of searching Arkansas park, man finds 2.38-carat diamond

Latest News

Governor Tate Reeves
Mississippi governor says state not focused on banning birth control at this time
Top Tennessee Republicans at odds over truth in sentencing bill
Top Tennessee Republicans at odds over ‘truth in sentencing’ bill
‘Take to the streets’: Miss. activists to protest Supreme Court plan to overturn Roe v. Wade
WSMV abortion pill
Bill passed that prohibits abortion pill delivery