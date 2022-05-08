Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Ridgeland Arts Festival highlights creative MS artwork

(WLBT)
By Patrice Clark
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - The blues echoed throughout the Renaissance at Colony Parkway today during the fine arts festival in Ridgeland.

It featured everything from creative paintings to photography to sculpture and wood.

This year’s festival also featured a special Kids Corner so the little ones could enjoy different crafting activities.

Organizers say the free event gives art lovers and shoppers the opportunity to interact with each other and have a good time.

“So far, I have enjoyed viewing the jewelry and the authentic art and the things that people have brought from multiple states,” said festival-goer Emary Smith. “It was just really good to see artists from small towns and large cities, and it has just been really enjoyable.

If you did not get a chance to check out the Ridgeland Arts Festival today, you still have a chance tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bobby O'Jay: King of Memphis radio
DJ Bobby O’Jay, ‘King of Memphis radio’, dies
Shelby County DA's race
Results are in for Shelby County’s primary election
Police lights
Man shot, killed at Popeyes
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Adam Hardin found a 2.38 carat diamond, the largest one found at the park this year.
After years of searching Arkansas park, man finds 2.38-carat diamond

Latest News

Rich Strike, 80-to-1 longshot, beats the field for historic win at the Kentucky Derby
Rich Strike, 80-to-1 longshot, beats the field for historic win at the Kentucky Derby
What's included in Shelby County Mayor's $1.6B budget proposal
What's included in Shelby County Mayor's $1.6B budget proposal
Grizzlies fans fill Fourth Bluff Park to watch Game 3
Grizzlies fans fill Fourth Bluff Park to watch Game 3
Hundreds of Grizz Nation packed Fourth Bluff Park in Downtown Memphis to watch the Grizzlies...
Grizzlies fans pack Fourth Bluff Park in downtown Memphis for Game 3 against Golden State