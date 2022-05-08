Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Rich Strike, 80-to-1 longshot, beats the field for historic win at the Kentucky Derby

Rich Strike, 80-to-1 longshot, beats the field for historic win at the Kentucky Derby
Rich Strike, 80-to-1 longshot, beats the field for historic win at the Kentucky Derby(NBC)
By Tyler Springs
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In the National Hockey League, teams have emergency goalies that they only use if they absolutely have to.

And it’s usually a local guy, not somebody with NHL chops?

The horse racing equivalent is the also-eligible list.

If a horse enters the Kentucky Derby and then cannot run, the Derby invites a horse from the also-eligible list into the field.

A horse like that is almost never a factor in the outcome.

Almost.

Television history today at the Run for the Roses.

The favorite has a name: Epicenter, with 4-to-1 odds.

Meaning they think he’d win this race once in every five tries.

From the also-eligible list, we welcome Rich Strike.

He’s an 80-1 longshot, didn’t even know he was in the field a day before the race.

This is starting to sound like that time the University of Kentucky faced St. Peter’s in the NCAA tournament with a head coach making more money than the entire St. Peter’s athletics budget.

A Bluegrass State favorite making the same mistake twice in two months?

Some would call that blowing it! But I digress.

Out of the gate, Epicenter slow to take control, gives way to Summer Is Tomorrow.

Rich Strike sitting in the back row with all the cool kids.

He’s just glad to be here.

Midway through, Summer is Tomorrow still up front.

Epicenter middle of your screen, maroon silks, blue and white number 3 on the saddle.

No sign of Rich Strike.

Probably got demerits, had to stay after and mop up.

Last period of the day, Epicenter at the front of the class.

Putting the finishing touches on the test.

The bell rings.

And watch this.

Rich Strike, red and white silks, already has his bag packed and zipped up.

“I don’t think you understand, my mom is taking me for ice cream and I’m not sharing!”

Rich Stirke.

He’s him.

The 148th Winner of the Kentucky Derby.

Second Longest odds ever to win the derby at +8000.

Biggest upset since 1913.

A life-changing 24 hours for jockey Sonny Leon and trainer Eric Reed.

They deliver the all-time one-hitter quitter, banking $1.86 million in 2 minutes, 2.61 seconds.

Epicenter and Zandos are second and third.

The Triple Crown’s second leg, The Preakness Stakes in Baltimore, is 2 weeks away.

