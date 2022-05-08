Police: One in critical after shooting on Camelot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting Saturday night.

Officers say one person was shot on Camelot Lane and taken to the hospital in critical condition by a private vehicle.

Police say that the shooter is known to the victim.

This is an ongoing investigation.

On May 7, 2022, at 8:13 pm, officers responded to a shooting at 5959 Park Avenue. A victim was shot at 3994 Camelot by a known suspect and driven by private vehicle to the hospital. The victim was transferred to ROH critical. This is an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/cBjZPZC2Lz — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 8, 2022

