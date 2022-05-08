Police: One in critical after shooting on Camelot
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting Saturday night.
Officers say one person was shot on Camelot Lane and taken to the hospital in critical condition by a private vehicle.
Police say that the shooter is known to the victim.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.