Police: One in critical after shooting on Camelot

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting Saturday night.

Officers say one person was shot on Camelot Lane and taken to the hospital in critical condition by a private vehicle.

Police say that the shooter is known to the victim.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

