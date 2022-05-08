Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Mississippi governor says state not focused on banning birth control at this time

Governor Tate Reeves
Governor Tate Reeves(WLBT)
By Brandon Richard
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves says his state will ban abortions if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

But the governor was not as clear on whether the state will go further and limit or ban access to birth control.

The U.S. Supreme Court has yet to issue an official ruling in a case concerning Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban.

But after a draft opinion leaked last week, suggesting the Court would strike down Roe in its entirety, both sides are gearing up for a state-by-state battle over abortion rights.

Reeves appeared on NBC’s “Meet the Press” Sunday to talk about what would happen in his state.

“If in fact, this Court votes to overturn Roe, you are correct, our trigger law will go into effect, and we will ban abortions with the exceptions of rape and the life of the mother because of that trigger law that passed in 2007,” said Reeves.

Mississippi’s trigger law makes no exceptions for incest.

“I wasn’t in the legislature or the executive branch at that time. That was a decision that was made by, by the Mississippi legislature,” said Reeves. “I think it’s certainly a conversation. There are exceptions for rape. There are exceptions for the life of the mother.”

Pro-choice advocates worry some states will go further, not only banning abortions but banning or severely restricting access to birth control.

When asked in another interview on CNN if Mississippi would outlaw contraception, Reeves would not provide a definitive answer.

“That is not what we’re focused on at this time,” said Reeves.

If Roe is overturned, Mississippi would join Arkansas, Tennessee, and others in banning abortions.

The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to issue its ruling in June or early July.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Bobby O'Jay: King of Memphis radio
DJ Bobby O’Jay, ‘King of Memphis radio’, dies
Shelby County DA's race
Results are in for Shelby County’s primary election
Police lights
Man shot, killed at Popeyes
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Adam Hardin found a 2.38 carat diamond, the largest one found at the park this year.
After years of searching Arkansas park, man finds 2.38-carat diamond

Latest News

Tennessee Governor signs collegiate transgender athlete ban
Tennessee Governor signs collegiate transgender athlete ban
Top Tennessee Republicans at odds over truth in sentencing bill
Top Tennessee Republicans at odds over ‘truth in sentencing’ bill
‘Take to the streets’: Miss. activists to protest Supreme Court plan to overturn Roe v. Wade
WSMV abortion pill
Bill passed that prohibits abortion pill delivery