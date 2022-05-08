Lil Baby, Ja Morant featured in latest Beats by Dre campaign

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Beats by Dre has announced that it will be teaming up with Grammy Award-winning artist Lil Baby and NBA All-Star Ja Morant.

90-second video debuted ahead of the Grizzlies Game 3 in Round 2 of the NBA Playoffs.

The mostly black and white promo is centered around the two stars and features Lil Baby’s new track “Dark Mode.”

The track was written about Morant and focuses on “going into dark mode,” or putting in the work outside of the public eye.

“Ja has been one of my favorite players to watch. We’ve been locked in,” said Lil Baby. “This is not my first time partnering with Beats, but we took it up a notch with this original song. The world gets to experience ‘Dark Mode’ for the first time in a way that’s crazy!”

