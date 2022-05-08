Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Lil Baby, Ja Morant featured in latest Beats by Dre campaign

Ja Morant scores 26 points as Memphis beats Charlotte.
Ja Morant scores 26 points as Memphis beats Charlotte.(WBTV)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Beats by Dre has announced that it will be teaming up with Grammy Award-winning artist Lil Baby and NBA All-Star Ja Morant.

90-second video debuted ahead of the Grizzlies Game 3 in Round 2 of the NBA Playoffs.

The mostly black and white promo is centered around the two stars and features Lil Baby’s new track “Dark Mode.”

The track was written about Morant and focuses on “going into dark mode,” or putting in the work outside of the public eye.

“Ja has been one of my favorite players to watch. We’ve been locked in,” said Lil Baby. “This is not my first time partnering with Beats, but we took it up a notch with this original song. The world gets to experience ‘Dark Mode’ for the first time in a way that’s crazy!”

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Bobby O'Jay: King of Memphis radio
DJ Bobby O’Jay, ‘King of Memphis radio’, dies
Shelby County DA's race
Results are in for Shelby County’s primary election
Police lights
Man shot, killed at Popeyes
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Adam Hardin found a 2.38 carat diamond, the largest one found at the park this year.
After years of searching Arkansas park, man finds 2.38-carat diamond

Latest News

Hundreds of Grizz Nation packed Fourth Bluff Park in Downtown Memphis to watch the Grizzlies...
Grizzlies fans pack Fourth Bluff Park in downtown Memphis for Game 3 against Golden State
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Mayor Lee Harris
Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris proposes $1.6 billion budget
One killed, two injured in deadly crash
One killed, two injured in deadly crash