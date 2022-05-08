Hot & dry pattern this week with near record high temperatures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -It’s been a warm day across the Mid-South but prepare because we are going to get a preview of the summer heat starting tomorrow as temperatures climb near 90 for most areas. The pattern will stay hot and dry with temperatures near record highs through Friday. In the meantime, tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a Southeast wind at 10 to 15 MPH and lows in the mid 60s.

TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy, hot and windy with afternoon highs near 90 and winds out of the southeast at 10-20 MPH.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with lows near 70 and winds out of the southeast at 10-15 MPH.

THIS WEEK: Tuesday will be sunny with high temperatures in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s. Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, hot and humid with afternoon highs again the lower 90s and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 90 and Friday night will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower with lows in the upper 60s.

NEXT WEEKEND: A few showers are possible by next weekend. High temperatures will be cooler with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

