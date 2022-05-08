Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Grizzlies fans pack Fourth Bluff Park in downtown Memphis for Game 3 against Golden State

Hundreds of Grizz Nation packed Fourth Bluff Park in Downtown Memphis to watch the Grizzlies...
Hundreds of Grizz Nation packed Fourth Bluff Park in Downtown Memphis to watch the Grizzlies take on the Golden State Warriors in San Fransisco.(WMC)
By Parker King
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Game 3 of the second round of the playoffs between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Golden State Warriors wound down on Saturday night with hundreds of Grizz Nation watching with anticipation at Fourth Bluff Park in Downtown Memphis.

Walking around the park, one word remained consistent with fans.

“It’s Memphis baby. It’s Memphis,” said Tosha Moss.

“It’s Memphis. It’s Memphis basketball,” yelled Brandon Morris.

“What did Ja say? We Memphis!” Patrick Alexander said.

Fans told us Saturday night that if Golden State can take a game from us here in Memphis, then why can’t we do the same thing to them tonight in San Fransisco?

“They did it to us last time. It’s not going to hurt our chances if they win,” Brion Broyles said.

“I’m smoking this cigar because it is a victory cigar,” Alexander said as he puffed his cigar before the 7:30 p.m. tipoff. “I know we’re going to win tonight.”

“Morant has this. It doesn’t matter,” said Dani Jones. “This is one year. We have a great team, off the bench and in starters. We got this.”

The Grizzlies, though making it to the second round, still don’t get the love from the national sports world, Golden State the predicted winner of the series.

We’ve already heard that before against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“They ain’t got common sense,” said Brandon Morris during Game 1 of the series against the Wolves. “That’s all right. They don’t know Memphis when they see Memphis.”

We found Morris again at Fourth Bluff Park, same mentality and all.

“It’s Ja Morant. This man, he’s immortal,” Morris told us Saturday night. “He’s like this phenomenon. He’s Memphis. You can expect unexpected from Memphis.”

Regardless of what the series becomes in San Fransisco, these Grizzlies fans are ready to welcome their team back to Memphis.

Game 4 will be Monday with a 9p.m. tipoff. There’s going to be a watch party here for that game too. We’ll see then how many of Grizz nation here will be willing to burn the midnight oil to see if our guys can pull out a win then before returning to Memphis.

