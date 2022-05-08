Advertise with Us
Grizzlies coach says Ja Morant likely to be out for Game 4

By Tucker Robbins
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A play in the fourth quarter of Game 3 Saturday night could have caused an injury that keeps the Grizzlies star off the court tomorrow.

Ja Morant’s knee was pulled by Golden State’s Jordan Poole during Game 3 of the Grizzlies NBA playoff series against the Warriors.

Coach Taylor Jenkins says that Morant is undergoing further evaluation.

“But from what I’ve been told there is probably a really good change he won’t play tomorrow,” Jenkins said.

The Grizzlies will take on Golden State once again in Game 4 of their NBA Playoff series Monday night. Tip-off is at 9 p.m.

