Grizzlies coach says Ja Morant likely to be out for Game 4

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A play in the fourth quarter of Game 3 Saturday night could have caused an injury that keeps the Grizzlies star off the court tomorrow.

Ja Morant’s knee was pulled by Golden State’s Jordan Poole during Game 3 of the Grizzlies NBA playoff series against the Warriors.

Coach Taylor Jenkins says that Morant is undergoing further evaluation.

“But from what I’ve been told there is probably a really good change he won’t play tomorrow,” Jenkins said.

Ja Morant reacted to Jordan Poole grabbing his knee.



The Grizzlies will take on Golden State once again in Game 4 of their NBA Playoff series Monday night. Tip-off is at 9 p.m.

