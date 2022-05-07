Advertise with Us
Vote Jaren Jackson, Jr. for NBA Cares Community Assist Award

Jaren Jackson
Jaren Jackson(WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Jaren Jackson Junior named one of 10 finalists for the NBA Cares Community Assist Award presented by Kaiser-Permanente.

Triple-J won the monthly honor in December for launching his first ever social media fundraising campaign, called “Much Required,” to help support young Memphians.

You can cast your vote for Jackson here.

If he wins, Jackson plans to donate the $75,000 prize to Hattiloo Theatre!

