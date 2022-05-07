Vote Jaren Jackson, Jr. for NBA Cares Community Assist Award

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Jaren Jackson Junior named one of 10 finalists for the NBA Cares Community Assist Award presented by Kaiser-Permanente.

Triple-J won the monthly honor in December for launching his first ever social media fundraising campaign, called “Much Required,” to help support young Memphians.

You can cast your vote for Jackson here.

If he wins, Jackson plans to donate the $75,000 prize to Hattiloo Theatre!

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.