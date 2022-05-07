One killed, two injured in deadly crash
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A deadly crash on Raleigh Lagrange Road left one dead and two injured.
MPD responded to the crash at 3:11 p.m.
One person was pronounced dead on the scene and two people were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.