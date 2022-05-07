One killed, two injured in deadly crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A deadly crash on Raleigh Lagrange Road left one dead and two injured.

MPD responded to the crash at 3:11 p.m.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene and two people were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

At 3:11 pm, officers responded to a crash at 4970 Raleigh Lagrange Road. One person was pronounced deceased on the scene. Two people were transported to Methodist North non-critical. This is an ongoing investigation. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 7, 2022

