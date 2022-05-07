Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

One killed, two injured in deadly crash

One killed, two injured in deadly crash
One killed, two injured in deadly crash(WCAX)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A deadly crash on Raleigh Lagrange Road left one dead and two injured.

MPD responded to the crash at 3:11 p.m.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene and two people were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Bobby O'Jay: King of Memphis radio
DJ Bobby O’Jay, ‘King of Memphis radio’, dies
Shelby County DA's race
Results are in for Shelby County’s primary election
Police lights
Man shot, killed at Popeyes
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Adam Hardin found a 2.38 carat diamond, the largest one found at the park this year.
After years of searching Arkansas park, man finds 2.38-carat diamond

Latest News

Crash on I-40 at I-240
Traffic backed up on I-40 at I-240 due to accident
Map of Shelby County road closure
Shelby County to close road until 2023 for drainage improvement project
Beale Street Music Festival Stage Map
Breakdown of parking and security for Beale Street Music Festival at Liberty Park
Police lights road
Mother killed, 3 children injured in I-40 crash