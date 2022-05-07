MPD find a body in a field off Chelsea and Perez

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was found dead in a field Saturday morning.

MPD says that a call came in at 8:24 a.m. of a man down at Chelsea Avenue and Perez.

The body was found in a field nearby the location.

The cause of death is unknown at this time.

At 8:24 am, officers responded to a man down call at Chelsea Avenue and Perez. In a field nearby, a male victim was located and pronounced deceased. The cause of death is unknown at this time. This is an ongoing investigation. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 7, 2022

