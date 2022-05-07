Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

MPD find a body in a field off Chelsea and Perez

MPD find a body in a field off Chelsea and Perez
MPD find a body in a field off Chelsea and Perez(WSMV)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was found dead in a field Saturday morning.

MPD says that a call came in at 8:24 a.m. of a man down at Chelsea Avenue and Perez.

The body was found in a field nearby the location.

The cause of death is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Bobby O'Jay: King of Memphis radio
DJ Bobby O’Jay, ‘King of Memphis radio’, dies
Shelby County DA's race
Results are in for Shelby County’s primary election
Police lights
Man shot, killed at Popeyes
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Adam Hardin found a 2.38 carat diamond, the largest one found at the park this year.
After years of searching Arkansas park, man finds 2.38-carat diamond

Latest News

One killed, two injured in deadly crash
One killed, two injured in deadly crash
Significant warm-up next week
Sagay's Saturday afternoon First Alert Forecast 5/7/22
TSU celebration
Vice President Kamala Harris celebrates TSU graduates
Tracking a significant warm up next week
Sagay's Saturday morning First Alert Forecast 5/7/22