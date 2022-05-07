MPD find a body in a field off Chelsea and Perez
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was found dead in a field Saturday morning.
MPD says that a call came in at 8:24 a.m. of a man down at Chelsea Avenue and Perez.
The body was found in a field nearby the location.
The cause of death is unknown at this time.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.