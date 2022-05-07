Memphis native Gregory Odom makes PGA Tour debut

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis native Gregory Odom made his PGA Tour debut this week at the Wells Fargo Championship!

The Howard University senior played in the tournament on a sponsor exemption.

Odom, who golfed for two years at the University of Memphis before transferring to Howard, became the first Bison player to participate in a PGA Tour event.

