Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Memphis mother 1 year without answers on her son’s death

Michelle Collins, a Memphis Police Department employee who lost her son to gun violence in May...
Michelle Collins, a Memphis Police Department employee who lost her son to gun violence in May of 2021, speaks to media on how she plans to make a difference in the community.(WMC)
By Parker King
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis mother who lost her teenage son just over a year ago is taking strides to protect families from that same fate.

Standing before the media Friday afternoon, Michelle Collins recalled the night of May 2 last year.

Her 15-year-old son Ja’Kobe was caught in the middle of a drive-by shooting off Masterson Street, dying at the scene.

“...and I’m still at work, waiting on him, calling his phone,” Collins said. “I was trying to see... was he out there waiting on me?”

What’s unique to Collins’s situation is she works for Memphis’s E9-1-1 Center at 201 Poplar.

“I take hundreds of calls daily, shootings... all types of calls, daily, and I never imagined I would be on the other end,” the mother said.

All she knows is her son wasn’t the intended target, caught in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Collins says she’s not found peace yet because the people responsible for her son’s death are still at large, and at last check with MPD there have been no new developments.

She serves as an example of someone in law enforcement who lives in the community and, unfortunately in her case, suffers in the community like so many other families have over the last year, but she holds out hope that Memphis Police will give her family justice.

“I have grown to have patience because I know how many other... They’re short staffed, and there’s so much going on in the city that they don’t have the manpower to handle it,” Collins said.

“(MPD is) investigating every case that comes,” said Stevie Moore, Founder/President of Freedom From Unnecessary Negatives (F.F.U.N.). “They’re not just forgetting what happened. Law enforcement are being unfairly treated a lot of times because we keep saying they’re not dong nothing.”

Collins has since started an organization in honor of her son, Kids Obtaining Better Everyday, or K.O.B.E., providing resources to Memphis families in hopes of preventing what happened to her.

“We need more good examples, mentors, who can get to a child, reach a child, teach a child, get them to understand that violence is not the way,” she said.

Collins and her group KOBE are partnering with FFUN for an event on Saturday, May 6 from 10a.m. to 2p.m. at David Carnes Park.

She’s encouraging Memphis families to come out and learn more about her group and how they can help fight violent crime from within their communities.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Bobby O'Jay: King of Memphis radio
DJ Bobby O’Jay, ‘King of Memphis radio’, dies
Shelby County DA's race
Results are in for Shelby County’s primary election
Police lights
Man shot, killed at Popeyes
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Adam Hardin found a 2.38 carat diamond, the largest one found at the park this year.
After years of searching Arkansas park, man finds 2.38-carat diamond

Latest News

Memphis native Gregory Odom makes PGA Tour debut
Memphis native Gregory Odom makes PGA Tour debut
Memphis native Gregory Odom makes PGA Tour debut
Memphis native Gregory Odom makes PGA Tour debut
Jaren Jackson
Vote Jaren Jackson, Jr. for NBA Cares Community Assist Award
The electric vehicle infrastructure in Mississippi will soon be expanding
The electric vehicle infrastructure in Mississippi will soon be expanding