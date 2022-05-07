Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Golfer from Memphis shows Grizzlies pride at Stanford

Rachel Heck
Rachel Heck(Stacy Heck)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday, a Memphis native making big waves in golf on her own is showing major support to the Grizzlies.

Rachel Heck took a photo rocking a Ja Morant’ Grizzlies jersey with Golden State’s own Steph Curry!

Heck is a St. Agnes graduate who is now on a golfing scholarship at Stanford University in California.

Another example of Memphis pride being on full display.

Send Action News 5 your Grizzlies fan pics at actionnews5.com/mypics

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Bobby O'Jay: King of Memphis radio
DJ Bobby O’Jay, ‘King of Memphis radio’, dies
Shelby County DA's race
Results are in for Shelby County’s primary election
Police lights
Man shot, killed at Popeyes
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Adam Hardin found a 2.38 carat diamond, the largest one found at the park this year.
After years of searching Arkansas park, man finds 2.38-carat diamond

Latest News

Memphis native Gregory Odom makes PGA Tour debut
Memphis native Gregory Odom makes PGA Tour debut
Jaren Jackson
Vote Jaren Jackson, Jr. for NBA Cares Community Assist Award
Grizz watch parties return to Fourth Bluff Park this weekend
Grizz watch party returns to Fourth Bluff Park this weekend
Jenkis defends his team says Grizzlies are not ‘dirty’
Jenkins defends his team says Grizzlies are not ‘dirty’