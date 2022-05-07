Golfer from Memphis shows Grizzlies pride at Stanford

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday, a Memphis native making big waves in golf on her own is showing major support to the Grizzlies.

Rachel Heck took a photo rocking a Ja Morant’ Grizzlies jersey with Golden State’s own Steph Curry!

Heck is a St. Agnes graduate who is now on a golfing scholarship at Stanford University in California.

Another example of Memphis pride being on full display.

