Golfer from Memphis shows Grizzlies pride at Stanford
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday, a Memphis native making big waves in golf on her own is showing major support to the Grizzlies.
Rachel Heck took a photo rocking a Ja Morant’ Grizzlies jersey with Golden State’s own Steph Curry!
Heck is a St. Agnes graduate who is now on a golfing scholarship at Stanford University in California.
Another example of Memphis pride being on full display.
