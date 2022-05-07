Dry weekend followed by near record heat next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -It will be a dry weekend with plentiful sunshine and the pattern will remain dry for the next several days as an upper level ridge of high pressure develops over the Mid-South. This ridge of high pressure will allow temperatures to gradually heat up this weekend but will take us into the 90s next week.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy with a North wind at 5 to 10 MPH and high temperatures in the lower 70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light East wind and lows in the mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny with afternoon highs near 80 and lows in the mid 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with highs near 90 and lows in the lower 70s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy each day with afternoon highs again the lower 90s and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 80s.

