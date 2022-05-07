Clouds give way to sun and a taste of summer heat this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cloudy areas are finally getting some sun this afternoon with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will remain north at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool with lows in the mid 50s. Winds will turn east at 5 mph.

MOTHER’S DAY: Sunday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. Lows will be in the upper 60s Sunday night.

HOT WEEK AHEAD: Monday will be mostly sunny with highs near 90 and lows in the lower 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy each day along with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

Spencer Denton

Action News 5 Meteorologist

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

