Your First Alert to a much warmer pattern ahead

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Erin Thomas
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 2:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds and a few lingering showers will be possible through the morning hours as an upper level system exits the region, but we should clear out in the afternoon. Expect a few nice and dry days this weekend. Dry conditions continue into next week, which will push high temperatures to near record limits.

  • NORMAL HIGH: 79
  • NORMAL LOW: 59

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower early in the day along with a West wind at 10 to 20 MPH. It will be cool and comfortable with highs in the lower 70s.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a Northwest wind at 5 MPH and lows in the mid to upper 50s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with highs near 90 and lows in the lower 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy each day along with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs near 90.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

