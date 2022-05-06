Advertise with Us
Your First Alert to a dry and mild weekend followed by record heat next week

By Ron Childers
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sunshine returns this weekend and will remain for the next several days as an upper level ridge of high pressure develops over the Mid-South. This ridge of high pressure will also drive temperatures to record limits next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a light Northwest wind and overnight lows in the mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy with a North wind at 5 to 10 MPH and high temperatures in the lower 70s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light East wind and lows in the mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny with afternoon highs near 80 and lows in the mid 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with highs near 90 and lows in the lower 70s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy each day with afternoon highs again the lower 90s and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 80s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

