Your First Alert to a drier and much warmer pattern ahead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Showers continue into the overnight hours as a cold front makes its way through the Mid-South. Drier air will filter in behind the front tomorrow and remain for the next several days. That dry air will also begin a gradual warm up that will push high temperatures to near record limits next week.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered showers along with a Southwest wind at 10 to 15 MPH and overnight lows in the lower 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower early in the day along with a West wind at 10 to 20 MPH and highs in the lower 70s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a Northwest wind at 5 MPH and lows in the mid to upper 50s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with highs near 90 and lows in the lower 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy each day along with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs near 90.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

