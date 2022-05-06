Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
UofM, Memphis organizations awarded $25M grant to uplift low-income families

By Kelly Roberts
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis is celebrating its largest grant to date. It’s one of seven institutions that received funds to help uplift low-income families.

UofM says it will receive $25 million from the Tennessee Opportunity Pilot Initiative of the state’s Department of Health and Human Services. The money will go toward the school’s GROWWTH program.

GROWWTH stands for Growing Relational and Generational Wealth for West Tennessee Households.

We first told you about the program back in January. It aims to address factors of poverty in West Tennessee.

UofM says, in part, they hope the initiative alleviates barriers preventing income growth in West Tennessee which includes addressing workforce challenges and preparing for the evolving workforce demands for the upcoming Ford Blue Oval City.

Gov. Bill Lee says the UofM program was one of seven state programs receiving $25 million over three years from the state.

The money comes from $175 million from the federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program.

Memphis organization Families Matter was also awarded the grant.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

