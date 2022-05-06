Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

THP trooper hit, killed in Mississippi

Roderick Sharp
Roderick Sharp(Tennessee Highway Patrol)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol announced the death of a trooper Friday.

THP says that while Roderick Sharp was in Mississippi, he was hit and killed by a driver.

The driver fled the scene and was later located by officers.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Bobby O'Jay: King of Memphis radio
DJ Bobby O’Jay, ‘King of Memphis radio’, dies
Shelby County DA's race
Results are in for Shelby County’s primary election
Police lights
Man shot, killed at Popeyes
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Adam Hardin found a 2.38 carat diamond, the largest one found at the park this year.
After years of searching Arkansas park, man finds 2.38-carat diamond

Latest News

Manuel De Jesus Funez-Lopez
Driver indicted in fatal DUI-related crash
Weather
Spencer's Weekend Forecast
‘Take to the streets’: Miss. activists to protest Supreme Court plan to overturn Roe v. Wade
Action News 5′s Top 5 Things to Do in the Mid-South this weekend