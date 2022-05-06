THP trooper hit, killed in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol announced the death of a trooper Friday.

THP says that while Roderick Sharp was in Mississippi, he was hit and killed by a driver.

The driver fled the scene and was later located by officers.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.