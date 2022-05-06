Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Program looks to address gaps in nursing home transition

By Amanda Hanson
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - PharMerica is launching a program hoping to address gaps in nursing home transition.

PharMerica’s Senior Vice President of Growth and Market Development Jermey Colvin joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson to talk about the problems the program is looking to solve, like trouble understanding discharge instructions and medical regimens that lead to rehospitalization.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

