Program looks to address gaps in nursing home transition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - PharMerica is launching a program hoping to address gaps in nursing home transition.

PharMerica’s Senior Vice President of Growth and Market Development Jermey Colvin joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson to talk about the problems the program is looking to solve, like trouble understanding discharge instructions and medical regimens that lead to rehospitalization.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

