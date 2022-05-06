A passing shower this afternoon with cooler temps through Saturday morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds and a few lingering showers will be possible through early afternoon as an upper level system exits the region. Expect a few nice and dry days this weekend.

AFTERNOON: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower with a northwest wind at 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts. Highs will range from the upper 60s to low 70s.

TONIGHT: Passing clouds with a northwest wind at 5 mph and lows in the mid to upper 50s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will start with clouds in some areas but turn partly cloudy by afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be and overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with highs near 90 and lows in the lower 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy each day along with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs near 90.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.