Memphis man ambushed, shot to death for his BMW

Terry Wilkins
Terry Wilkins(Memphis Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was lured to Gill Avenue and then ambushed by multiple individuals.

According to the affidavit, Markel Alexander was shot and killed on Gill Avenue in September of 2020.

Alexander had reportedly exchanged phone numbers with Terry Wilkins, and Alexander called Wilkins multiple times over the next few days before his death.

The report says the last call Alexander made was to Wilkins just 17 minutes before he was shot.

Police located Wilkins in March of 2021 and, when questioned, Wilkins told officers he was not into the “gay s***” and he had arranged a meetup with Alexander to steal his red BMW.

Wilkins and several others lured Alexander to Gill Avenue, where they surrounded and shot him. Wilkins and the others then took the BMW key fob off Alexander’s body and drove away in his BMW.

Wilkins is charged with first-degree murder, first degree murder in perpetration of a robbery, especially aggravated robbery and theft of property of $10,000-$60,000.

