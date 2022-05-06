Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Jenkis defends his team says Grizzlies are not 'dirty'

Jenkis defends his team says Grizzlies are not ‘dirty’
Jenkis defends his team says Grizzlies are not ‘dirty’(WMC)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins says the team did present its case to the NBA, but will live with the ruling.

Jenkins also Vehement in his bid to quell any notion his team is out to hurt opposing players.

“Focus on Game 3 right now,” said Jenkins.

Jenkins, no doubt, reacting to Golden State Coach Steve Kerr calling Brooks play “dirty” for his foul on Payton.

Especially with Draymond Green on the Warriors, who’s personally been fined and suspended for unnecessary hard fouls more than the entire Grizzlies team.

Green, by the way, Fined $25,000 for flipping off the crowd for booing him going off the court at FedExForum in Game 2.

