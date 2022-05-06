Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s La Prensa Latina highlights the 2022 World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest (WCBCC).

Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson joined Andrew Douglas at the Action News 5 Digital Desk to talk about how there will be a lot more Latin flavor at this year’s WCBCC.

Vivian also talked about how the only bilingual theatre group, Cazateatro, now has their own headquarters. The grand opening of the new office located at 5104 Stage Road will be May 18.

Watch her interview in the player above and on our streaming apps on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku.

The latest issue of La Prensa Latina is on newsstands now or visit laprensalatina.com to read more.

