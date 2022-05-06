Advertise with Us
HBO producing documentary series about STAX Records

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new docuseries about the history of STAX Records is coming to HBO!

The Memphis-based record label announced today that the series called “STAX” is already in production and will feature never-before-seen archive material.

Its production team has an Academy Award-winning pedigree, too, including O-J: Made in America producers Ezra Edelman and Caroline Waterlow.

