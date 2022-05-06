Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Grizz watch party returns to Fourth Bluff Park this weekend

By Tucker Robbins
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Grizzlies take on the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of their NBA Playoff Round 2 Series Saturday, May 7.

Fans can bring a lawn chair or blanket to Fourth Bluff Park, on Front Street between Court and Jefferson, at 7 p.m. Saturday for the pre-game party prior to tip-off at 7:30 p.m.

Grizzlies fans can expect the Claw Crew, Grizz Girls and much more, including more screens and vendor options!

The Grizzlies will face Golden State with Dillon Brooks after his suspension from Game 3 of the NBA Playoffs.

The park will also host another watch party on Monday, May 9, for Game 4. The pre-game party starts at 8:30 p.m. and tip-off is 9 p.m.

$5 parking will be offered at the River Garden Lot on Bass Pro Drive.

Fans can RSVP to the watch party here.

Be sure to send Action News 5 your watch party pics at actionnews5.com/mypics.

Program looks to address gaps in nursing home transition
Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson