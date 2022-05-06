Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Frayser man indicted in sawed-off shotgun murder

Edwin Bailey
Edwin Bailey(Memphis Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An argument over how to load a sawed-off shotgun ended with one man being shot and killed.

According to a report from the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, one man’s neighbor shot the man’s boss twice last year.

The report says that on November 9, 2021, a man was waiting for his boss to arrive when his neighbor, Edwin Bailey, walked up and showed him a sawed-off shotgun he wanted to sell.

The man’s boss, Richard Varnadoe, arrived and joined them in discussion about the gun.

The report says that Varnadoe suggested Bailey shouldn’t be handling the shotgun since he allegedly didn’t know how to load it properly.

As the man walked towards the side of his house he heard a shot fired, and he turned to see Varnadoe fall to the ground and Bailey holding the gun.

The report says Bailey ran away briefly but came back as the man attempted to give medical aid to Varnadoe, pointing the shotgun at both of them.

The man moved and Bailey shot Varnadoe a second time.

When police arrived they found Varnadoe shot twice, once in the head and once in the chest. Bailey fled the city, but he was arrested by federal marshals 10 days later in Detroit.

Bailey is indicted on counts of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

