Driver indicted in fatal DUI-related crash

Manuel De Jesus Funez-Lopez
Manuel De Jesus Funez-Lopez(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A grand jury indicted a Memphis man Thursday who is charged in a fatal DUI-related crash that happened in March of 2020.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says 50-year-old Manuel De Jesus Funez-Lopez was indicted on counts of vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, aggravated assault, drunken driving and reckless driving.

He is accused of causing a crash involving five cars and six people including a Bartlett woman who was killed and four others who were injured, according to the DA’s office.

Crash investigators say his blood alcohol content was .133.

The DA’s office says Funez-Lopez has been free on his own recognizance since the crash.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

