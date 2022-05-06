Driver indicted in fatal DUI-related crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A grand jury indicted a Memphis man Thursday who is charged in a fatal DUI-related crash that happened in March of 2020.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says 50-year-old Manuel De Jesus Funez-Lopez was indicted on counts of vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, aggravated assault, drunken driving and reckless driving.

He is accused of causing a crash involving five cars and six people including a Bartlett woman who was killed and four others who were injured, according to the DA’s office.

Crash investigators say his blood alcohol content was .133.

The DA’s office says Funez-Lopez has been free on his own recognizance since the crash.

