Caught on Camera: Man wanted for hitting gas pump, vandalizing gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police need help identifying a suspect responsible for several damages to a gas station.

Video surveillance shows a man in his car at the Food Mart on Winchester Road. As he was leaving, the man backed into a gas pump, damaging his vehicle and the pump.

The man then fled the scene, but he returned later and became upset when the clerk refused to let him use the phone. The man can be seen in the video kicking the door, throwing the lottery stand onto the ground, breaking the glass of a display case and attempting to break a second display case.

The man then fled the scene again in his damaged four-door sedan.

Anyone with information on the suspect is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

