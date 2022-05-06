Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Bluff City Life: Wed., 04 May

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Hope on Canvas from the Paper Towel Artist

Dr. Brenda Caldwell | The Papers Towel Artist & Therapist

Stress-Free Travel with Authentic Experiences

Terry Dale | President & CEO of United States Tour Operations Association (USTOA) | ustoa.com/travelnow

All-Fun & No-Fuss to Clean Eating

Daphne Oz | Co-Host of The Good Dish | daphneoz.com

Successfully Master At-Home Hair Color & Styling

Gregory Patterson | Celebrity Stylist & Sally Crew Expert | sallybeauty.com

Running a Small Business

Brad Brodigan | Head of Small Business Solutions for Chase | chase.com/business

A New Co-Response to Mental Health Crises

Laurie Powell | CEO of Alliance Healthcare Services | alliance-hs.org | (901) 369-1400

MVP Fest hosted by Crosstown High School Senior Benefits Locally-Owned Venues

Joseph Baker | Senior at Crosstown High School & Band Member for Lavendear | instagram.com/lavendearmusic

Marvin Stockwell | Guitarist for Pezz | pezz.bandcamp.com

“We’re Not Alone” | PEZZ

