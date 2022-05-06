Bluff City Life: Wed., 04 May
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Hope on Canvas from the Paper Towel Artist
Dr. Brenda Caldwell | The Papers Towel Artist & Therapist
Stress-Free Travel with Authentic Experiences
Terry Dale | President & CEO of United States Tour Operations Association (USTOA) | ustoa.com/travelnow
All-Fun & No-Fuss to Clean Eating
Daphne Oz | Co-Host of The Good Dish | daphneoz.com
Successfully Master At-Home Hair Color & Styling
Gregory Patterson | Celebrity Stylist & Sally Crew Expert | sallybeauty.com
Brad Brodigan | Head of Small Business Solutions for Chase | chase.com/business
A New Co-Response to Mental Health Crises
Laurie Powell | CEO of Alliance Healthcare Services | alliance-hs.org | (901) 369-1400
MVP Fest hosted by Crosstown High School Senior Benefits Locally-Owned Venues
Joseph Baker | Senior at Crosstown High School & Band Member for Lavendear | instagram.com/lavendearmusic
Marvin Stockwell | Guitarist for Pezz | pezz.bandcamp.com
Joseph Baker | Senior at Crosstown High School & Band Member for Lavendear | instagram.com/lavendearmusic
Marvin Stockwell | Guitarist for Pezz | pezz.bandcamp.com
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.